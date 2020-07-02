77 new COVID-19 cases reported in Merced County

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — 77 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Merced County, according to the Department of Public Health.

The county has a total of 1,208 cases and 11 deaths have been reported, according to health officials.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.