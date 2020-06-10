70 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kings County

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Another 70 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kings County in a Tuesday update from the Department of Public Health.
Health officials say 43 of the new cases are associated with the state-operated correctional facilities in Kings County. It pushes the total number of coronavirus cases in the county to 1,637.
Kings County Department of Public Health says the number of recoveries in the county is up by 29 cases to a total of 528 cases.
The number of deaths remains at six.
