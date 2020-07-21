7 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Merced County, 291 more cases

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Seven new COVID-19 related deaths and 291 more cases were reported in Merced County Monday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The total number of deaths in Merced County is up to 22 and the total number of coronavirus cases is up to 2,694.

Health officials say the number of recoveries in Merced County is up 251. So far, 1,508 patients have defeated the virus.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

