7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Madera County

CORRECTION: The total COVID-19 recovery and case number were incorrect. This has been rectified.

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Madera County Monday, according to figures from the Department of Public Health.

The update brings the total number of people who have contracted the virus to 78.

Health officials report 56 people have recovered from coronavirus and two have died.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

