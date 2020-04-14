7 crew of hospital ship docked at Los Angeles have COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases among crewmembers of the Navy hospital ship Mercy has risen to seven while it is docked in the Port of Los Angeles to help serve the region’s patients who have not been stricken by the coronavirus.

A 3rd Fleet spokesman tells The San Diego Union-Tribune the seven have been isolated off the ship and the Mercy’s ability to receive patients has not been affected.

The Mercy was sent from Naval Base San Diego to Los Angeles last month to relieve strain on local hospitals by providing care to patients who do not have COVID-19.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.