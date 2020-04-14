COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

7 crew of hospital ship docked at Los Angeles have COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases among crewmembers of the Navy hospital ship Mercy has risen to seven while it is docked in the Port of Los Angeles to help serve the region’s patients who have not been stricken by the coronavirus.

A 3rd Fleet spokesman tells The San Diego Union-Tribune the seven have been isolated off the ship and the Mercy’s ability to receive patients has not been affected.

The Mercy was sent from Naval Base San Diego to Los Angeles last month to relieve strain on local hospitals by providing care to patients who do not have COVID-19.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know