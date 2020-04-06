6th COVID-19 related death reported in Tulare County; now 135 cases countywide

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported more cases of COVID-19 on Monday — now totaling 135, and they also reported a sixth death.

Out of the 135 positive cases, 86 were person to person/contact, 20 were travel-related and 29 were under investigation, the health department said.

Here is how cases broke down by age group:

6 — Ages 0-17

17 — Ages 18-25

31 — Ages 26-40

39 — Ages 41-64

42 — Ages 65+

Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency also released an online map (click here) detailing where in the county COVID-19 cases are being reported.

A total of 239 people are under self-quarantine and are monitored by health officials.

COVID-19 resource links:

