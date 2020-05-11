60 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County confirmed another 60 cases of COVID-19 Monday – the largest reported jump in cases since records began when compared to the previous update, according to the Department of Public Health.

The latest update pushses the overall number of cases to 945 cases.

Health department figures show the number of recoveries at 319 cases and the number of deaths remains at nine.

Of the 945 cases, Fresno County Department of Public Health says 386 are close contact, 371 are community spread, 44 are travel related, and 144 are under investigation.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

