6 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Merced County, over 3,800 cases

CORRECTION: The recovery number published was later updated. The number below is the latest figure provided.

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 112 new cases Wednesday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Merced County is up to 35 and the total number of cases is 3,875.

Health officials say the number of COVID-19 recoveries in Merced County is 2,225.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

