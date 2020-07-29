6 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Merced County, over 3,800 cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORRECTION: The recovery number published was later updated. The number below is the latest figure provided.

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 112 new cases Wednesday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Merced County is up to 35 and the total number of cases is 3,875.

Health officials say the number of COVID-19 recoveries in Merced County is 2,225.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know