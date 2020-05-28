Live Now
Nexstar California stations hosts virtual COVID-19 town hall with local leaders | WATCH HERE

6 new COVID-19 cases, 18 recoveries in Kings County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Six new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Kings County Wednesday, pushing the total number of cases to 704, according to the Department of Public Health.

However, health officials say the number of coronavirus recoveries in the county was up by 18 making a total of 257 patients who have beaten the virus.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

According to the Kings County Department of Public Health, the number of deaths in Kings County remains at three.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know