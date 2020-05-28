6 new COVID-19 cases, 18 recoveries in Kings County

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Six new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Kings County Wednesday, pushing the total number of cases to 704, according to the Department of Public Health.

However, health officials say the number of coronavirus recoveries in the county was up by 18 making a total of 257 patients who have beaten the virus.

According to the Kings County Department of Public Health, the number of deaths in Kings County remains at three.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.