6 more die in Tulare County due to COVID-19

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Six more people have died in Tulare County due to COVID-19, health officials said Monday.
That brings the county’s death toll to 216.
Health officials also said there were 314 new cases of the virus — brining the county’s total to 13,431 cases.
There were 275 more recoveries reported Monday. Recoveries now stand at 12,282 in the county.
The county has 933 active cases of COVID-19.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
