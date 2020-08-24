6 more die in Tulare County due to COVID-19

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Six more people have died in Tulare County due to COVID-19, health officials said Monday.

That brings the county’s death toll to 216.

Health officials also said there were 314 new cases of the virus — brining the county’s total to 13,431 cases.

There were 275 more recoveries reported Monday. Recoveries now stand at 12,282 in the county.

The county has 933 active cases of COVID-19.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

