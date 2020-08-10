6 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Merced County, 724 cases

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Six new COVID-19 deaths and 724 more cases were reported in Merced County Friday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Merced County is up to 70 and the cases are up to 5,736.

Of the 5,736 total cases of COVID-19 reported by Merced County, 2,226 are described as “active,” meaning 3,440 people in the county have recovered from coronavirus to date.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.