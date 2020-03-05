6 AT&T stores closed in San Diego after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: KSWB

Posted: / Updated:

Shoppers pass an AT&T phone store on February 1, 2009 at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. (KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — AT&T temporarily closed six retail stores in San Diego after a retail worker tested positive for the coronavirus, a company spokesman said Thursday.

“A retail store employee in San Diego has received a ‘presumptive’ positive test for COVID-19,” AT&T spokesman Fletcher Cook wrote in an email to FOX 5. “The positive test has not yet been confirmed by the CDC. Out of an abundance of caution, yesterday we closed and deep cleaned several stores in the area that this employee or colleagues in close contact to this employee may have visited recently. Those stores will reopen today.”

The company closed and cleaned six stores in Chula Vista, Escondido, San Marcos, Oceanside, National City and Vista, Cook said.

The employee worked at a store in Chula Vista, Cook told FOX 5. The specific store in Chula Vista was not immediately identified.

The five other stores were closed and cleaned “out of an abundance of caution,” Cook said.

On Thursday, the City of Chula Vista said the individual who received the ‘presumptive’ positive test for the coronavirus had recently traveled an area outside the U.S. that the CDC designated a “high-risk” area for the virus.

Officials said the city has been in contact with those the individual might have exposed to the virus and has recommended they follow the CDC’s self-quarantine guidelines. The city’s public information specialist, Diane Howell, said the city will monitor those exposed individuals for the extent of the 14-day self-imposed quarantine.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.