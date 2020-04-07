56 cases of COVID-19 reported at health care center in Visalia

TULARE COUNTY, California (KGPE) — With 157 cases of COVID-19 in Tulare County, 56 of them are connected to Redwood Springs Healthcare Center.

According to Anita Hubbard, administrator at Redwood Springs, a resident died Tuesday morning from COVID-19, and one remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Six people in all have died in Tulare County due to COVID-19, though health officials say they have not counted the Redwood Springs death because they have not received proper confirmation.

According to Redwood Springs officials, the employees are self-isolating at home and the patients are in the COVID-19 isolation ward at the facility.

They say approximately 60% of patients are 65 years of age or older.

Redwood Springs officials say there are approximately 150 patients at the facility and 150 employees that work there — with between 25 to 30 employees at the facility at any time.

