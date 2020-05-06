53 new COVID-19 cases reported in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County announced 53 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health, when compared to the previous day’s number.

Health officials say the total number stands at 777 cases reported.

The number of recoveries is at 263 cases and the number of deaths remains at nine, according to Fresno County Department of Public Health. 8,986 tests have been processed.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

