5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Kings County, 44 new cases

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Five more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Kings County Monday, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say all victims were over the age of 65. It pushes the total number of deaths in the county to 29. The exposure of four of the victims was determined to be close contact from a confirmed case. The exposure of the additional patient is still under investigation, officials say.

Health officials say the number of coronavirus cases in the county is up by 44, bringing the total to in the county to 2,394. Of those, 1,138 are associated with state-operated correctional facilities.

According to the Kings County Department of Public Health, the number of recoveries in the county is up 74 to a new total of 1,492.

