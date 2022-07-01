FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County health officials issued a COVID-19 warning Friday ahead of the 4th of July holiday, revealing that more people are contracting the virus.

According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health, more people are getting sick with a mild case of COVID-19. The update on Friday also revealed that 175 people in Fresno County are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

“We know that as the hospitalizations tick up that this disease really does pray on people that have comorbid conditions, that sometimes just have an unfortunate time where they need to go into the emergency department or even get hospitalized – or even intubated – despite the fact that we have so many ways to treat COVID,” said Fresno County interim health officer Dr. Rais Vohra.

Fresno County’s COVID-19 positivity rate is currently at 17%.

Officials expect high case rates through July and are asking residents to take precautions.