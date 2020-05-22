45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County added another 45 COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the Department of Public Health.

It pushes the total number of coronavirus cases to 1,417.

Health officials say the number of recovered patients has risen by 11, to make a total number of 437 recoveries.

The number of deaths remains at 22.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

