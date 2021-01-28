4,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for Fresno County first responders coming next week

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno County Department of Public Health announced Thursday they plan on providing a limited amount of 4,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to law first responders, including law enforcement, next week.

“Their exposure requirements is something that is of concern,” Fresno County Community Health Division Manager Joe Prado said.

Law enforcement agencies in the Valley have lost some of their own to the virus.

At the end of December, Fresno Police Officer Angel De La Fuente lost his life due to COVID-19 complications. On Tuesday, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama confirmed two officers were hospitalized because of complications related to COVID-19.

“In terms of community safety and officer safety, we thought it was critical to move officers up to the front of the line, so we were advocating for that to the state and to the county,” said Brandon Wiemiller, president of the Fresno Police Officers’ Association and a Fresno Police officer.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, a non-profit dedicated to honoring the country’s fallen law enforcement officers, at least 220 officers have died due to COVID-19 complications in the United States.

“That doesn’t even account for how many officers have brought it home to their families. We experienced that personally. Here in our department someone who I consider a dear friend brought it home to his family and had a loved one pass away,” Wiemiller said.

“It means a great deal for all of us to get vaccinated, not just for me but for all of us, not personally, because we’re willing to go out there and put our life on the line every day but I’m not willing to do that to my family. That’s not something they signed up for,” he added.

Recently in Tulare County, a sheriff’s deputy lost his life after a battle with COVID-19 this week. Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Holguin had been with the department since 2000.

His procession took place on Thursday.

“He was very well-liked. He was well known and had a good sense of humor,” Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said.