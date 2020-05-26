4 new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Tulare County, 130 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Tulare County, along with 130 new cases, according to health officials.

The death toll now stands at 79 in the county. There have been 1,771 cases in the county.

There were 72 new recoveries reported bringing the total recovered to 660. There are now 1,032 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Of the 1,771 cases, 31 were travel-related, 858 were due to person to person contact, and 882 were unknown or under investigation

There are 1,022 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

