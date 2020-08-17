4 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Merced County, 264 cases

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Four new COVID-19 deaths and 264 more cases were reported in Merced County Monday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Merced County is up to 93 and the cases are up to 7,041.

Of the 7,041 total cases of COVID-19 reported by Merced County, 2,622 are described as “active,” meaning 4,326 people in the county have recovered from coronavirus to date.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

