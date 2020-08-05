4 new COVID-19 deaths in Madera County, over 2,200 reported cases

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County reported four new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday and 94 new cases, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

It brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county to 36 and the total number of cases to 2,208.

Health officials say the number of recoveries is up by 50 to a new total of 1,196.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

