4 new COVID-19 deaths, 96 new cases in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 96 new cases in a Wednesday update from the Department of Public Health.

The numbers make it Fresno County’s largest increase in coronavirus cases so far.

According to health officials, Fresno County also had 12 new recoveries.

The figures push the county’s total number of deaths to 30, the total number of recoveries to 519, and the total number of contracted cases to 1,631.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

