4 new COVID-19 deaths, 96 new cases in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 96 new cases in a Wednesday update from the Department of Public Health.
The numbers make it Fresno County’s largest increase in coronavirus cases so far.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
According to health officials, Fresno County also had 12 new recoveries.
The figures push the county’s total number of deaths to 30, the total number of recoveries to 519, and the total number of contracted cases to 1,631.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.