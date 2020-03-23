4 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Tulare County

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Public Health Department announced four new cases of positive COVID-19 tests in the county, bringing the total to 16.

According to health officials, the new cases are all travel-related, with three of the new cases being between the ages of 18 and 25 and one case between the ages of 26 and 40.

Health officials said Dinuba, Porterville, Tulare, and Visalia are the communities that are impacted with positive cases all the individuals are at home under self-isolation.

