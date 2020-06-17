4 more die in Fresno County due to COVID-19

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Four more people have died in Fresno County due to COVID-19, health officials reported Wednesday.
That brings the county’s death toll to 61.
Health officials also reported 112 new cases — bringing the county’s total to 2,900 cases.
Twenty-nine more people had recovered from COVID-19, health officials said. Recoveries now stand at 839.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
