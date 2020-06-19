4 more die in Fresno County due to COVID-19; Central Valley now has 200 deaths

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Four more people died as a result of COVID-19, Fresno County health officials announced Friday.

That brings the county’s death toll to 66 people.

The new deaths also bring the Central Valley’s death toll to 200 people.

Health officials also announced 129 new cases of COVID-19 in Fresno County.

That brings the county’s total cases to 3,187.

Forty-nine more people had recovered in the county, health officials said. Recoveries now stand at 921.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

