4 more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Four more people have died in Tulare County as a result of COVID-19, health officials said Friday.

That bring’s the county’s death toll to 84 people.

The county added nine new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 1,844.

Of those cases, 31 were travel-related, 943 were a result of person to person contact, and 870 were unknown or under investigation.

Here are the total cases by age group:

146 cases – Ages 0 – 17

238 cases – Ages 18 – 25

424 cases – Ages 26 – 40

625 cases – Ages 41 – 64

411 cases – Ages 65+

Health officials also announced Friday that 70 more people had recovered in the county — bringing the recovery total to 912.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

