4 more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Tulare County, and 103 new cases added

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Four more people have died in Tulare County due to COVID-19, health officials said Tuesday.
The county also added 103 more positive cases — bringing the overall number to 1,539 cases.
The death toll in Tulare County is now 71 cases.
Health officials also said 24 more people have recovered from COVID-19; 443 people have recovered in the county so far.
Of the 1,539 cases, 28 were travel-related, 719 were a result of person-to-person contact, and 792 were unknown or under investigation.
Here are the cases by age group:
- 109 – Ages 0 – 17
- 186 – Ages 18 – 25
- 338 – Ages 26 – 40
- 529 – Ages 41 – 64
- 377 – Ages 65+
The county said 1,022 are under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
