Breaking News
4 more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Tulare County, and 103 new cases added
Live Now
Coronavirus coverage from around the country | Weekdays at Noon

4 more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Tulare County, and 103 new cases added

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Four more people have died in Tulare County due to COVID-19, health officials said Tuesday.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The county also added 103 more positive cases — bringing the overall number to 1,539 cases.

The death toll in Tulare County is now 71 cases.

Health officials also said 24 more people have recovered from COVID-19; 443 people have recovered in the county so far.

Of the 1,539 cases, 28 were travel-related, 719 were a result of person-to-person contact, and 792 were unknown or under investigation.

Here are the cases by age group:

  • 109 – Ages 0 – 17
  • 186 – Ages 18 – 25
  • 338 – Ages 26 – 40
  • 529 – Ages 41 – 64
  • 377 – Ages 65+

The county said 1,022 are under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know