4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Fresno County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County reported four new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, pushing the total number to 26 deaths in the county, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials also added 53 new cases to make a total of 1,535 patients who have contracted coronavirus.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health, 66 recoveries have also been reported making a total of 507 recovered patients in the county.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know