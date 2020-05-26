4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County reported four new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, pushing the total number to 26 deaths in the county, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials also added 53 new cases to make a total of 1,535 patients who have contracted coronavirus.

According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health, 66 recoveries have also been reported making a total of 507 recovered patients in the county.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

