3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Fresno County, 94 new cases

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Three more people have died in Fresno County due to COVID-19, health officials said Monday.

That bring’s the county’s death toll to 46.

Health officials also announced 94 new cases of COVID-19 — bringing the total cases to 2,216.

Thirteen more people have recovered. Recoveries now stand at 629 people.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.