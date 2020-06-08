3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Fresno County, 94 new cases

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Three more people have died in Fresno County due to COVID-19, health officials said Monday.
That bring’s the county’s death toll to 46.
Health officials also announced 94 new cases of COVID-19 — bringing the total cases to 2,216.
Thirteen more people have recovered. Recoveries now stand at 629 people.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
