4 more COVID-19 cases reported in Tulare County — totaling 24

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported four more cases of COVID-19 on Friday — bringing the total to 24.
Of those 24, 15 were travel-related, three were person-to-person contact, and six are still unknown as to how they contracted the coronavirus. One recovered case.
Here are the cases by age group, according to Tulare County:
- 1 – Ages 0 – 17
- 4 – Ages 18 – 25
- 9 – Ages 26 – 40
- 1 – Ages 41 – 64
- 9 – Ages 65+
