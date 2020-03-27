COVID-19 Information

4 more COVID-19 cases reported in Tulare County — totaling 24

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported four more cases of COVID-19 on Friday — bringing the total to 24.

Of those 24, 15 were travel-related, three were person-to-person contact, and six are still unknown as to how they contracted the coronavirus. One recovered case.

Here are the cases by age group, according to Tulare County:

  •   1 – Ages 0 – 17
  •     4 – Ages 18 – 25
  •     9 – Ages 26 – 40
  •     1 – Ages 41 – 64
  •     9 – Ages 65+

COVID-19 resource links:

