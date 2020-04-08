Breaking News
3rd COVID-19 related death reported in Fresno County — now at 146 cases

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

3rd COVID-19 related death reported in Fresno County — now at 146 cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County health officials announced 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday– totaling 146. A third person has died from COVID-19-related illness in the county, officials said. 

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Of the 146, 36 were travel-related, 25 were due to close contact, 37 were community spread, and 48 were still under investigation.

COVID-19 resource links:

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know