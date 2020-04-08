3rd COVID-19 related death reported in Fresno County — now at 146 cases

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County health officials announced 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday– totaling 146. A third person has died from COVID-19-related illness in the county, officials said.

Of the 146, 36 were travel-related, 25 were due to close contact, 37 were community spread, and 48 were still under investigation.

COVID-19 resource links:

No other information was immediately available.

