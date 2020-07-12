376 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County added one more COVID-19 death and 376 new cases in a Saturday update from the Department of Public Health.

It brings the total number of cases in the county to 8,282 and the total number of deaths to 88.

Health officials say the number of recoveries is up 92 to a new total of 1,871 patients who have recovered from the virus.

The percentage of positive cases jumped from 9.8% Friday to 10.1% Saturday. The state has asked counties to be at 8% or less.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links: