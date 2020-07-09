346 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County added three more COVID-19 deaths and 346 new cases in a Thursday update from the Department of Public Health.

It brings the total number of cases in the county to 7,627 and the total number of deaths to 87.

Health officials say the number of recoveries is up 157 to a new total of 1,686 patients who have recovered from the virus.

The percentage of positive cases jumped from 9.5% Wednesday to 9.7% Thursday. The state has asked counties to be at 8% or less.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.