337 new COVID-19 cases reported in Fresno County; 2 more die from virus

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials in Fresno County on Thursday reported 337 new cases of COVID-19, and two more people have died due to the virus.

That brings the county’s total cases to 5,626 and death toll to 77 people.

The percentage of positive cases went up to 8.6% the target for counties is to be at 8% or less and is a factor in what businesses have been ordered to close.

Health officials also reported 49 more people had recovered, bringing recoveries in the county to 1,305.

There are 4,244 active cases in the county as of Thursday, according to the health department.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

