33 new cases of delta variant of COVID reported in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials Friday announced new cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 in Fresno County.

According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health, there have been 33 new cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 reported in the county.

“We feel like we’re on the cusp of a surge statewide, and I think that our region here in Fresno County will also be experiencing that same uptick in numbers,” Interim health officer Dr. Rais Vohra said a week ago.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the delta variant is now the dominant strain of coronavirus in the U.S. and accounts for more than 51% of coronavirus cases in America.

Health experts say the good news is that the vaccines being used in the U.S. are highly effective against the virus.