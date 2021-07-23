33 new cases of delta variant of COVID reported in Fresno County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials Friday announced new cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 in Fresno County.

According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health, there have been 33 new cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 reported in the county.

“We feel like we’re on the cusp of a surge statewide, and I think that our region here in Fresno County will also be experiencing that same uptick in numbers,” Interim health officer Dr. Rais Vohra said a week ago.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the delta variant is now the dominant strain of coronavirus in the U.S. and accounts for more than 51% of coronavirus cases in America.

Health experts say the good news is that the vaccines being used in the U.S. are highly effective against the virus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com