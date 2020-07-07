325 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County added three more COVID-19 deaths and 325 new cases in a Tuesday update from the Department of Public Health.

It brings the total number of cases in the county to 6,924 and the total number of deaths to 81.

Health officials say the number of recoveries is up 53 to a new total of 1,454 patients who have recovered from the virus.

COVID-19 resource links:

