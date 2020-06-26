321 new COVID-19 cases in Fresno County, 1 new death

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County reported 321 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The number of cases now stands at 4,374.

Health officials reported one more coronavirus related death making a new total of 72 patients who passed away.

According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health, the number of new recoveries is 31, making a new total of 1,135 recoveries.

The added cases caused Fresno County’s positive test rate to jump to 8.69% from 8.07%. That number is above the 8% threshold laid out by Governor Gavin Newsom for California counties to continue re-opening.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.