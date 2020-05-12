32 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kings County

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Kings County announced 32 new cases of COVID-19 Monday (when compared to the previous update), bringing the total number of cases to 319.

According to the Department of Public Health, 63 patients have recovered from coronavirus and one person has died.

Of the total 319 cases, health officials say three are travel-related, 22 are community transmission, 175 are due to close contact, and 119 remain under investigation.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

