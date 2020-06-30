31 new COVID-19 cases in Madera County

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Another 31 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Madera County, in a Tuesday update from the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say the total number of coronavirus cases in Madera County is 519.

According to the Madera County Department of Public Health, the number of recovered patients in the county is up by 12 to a total of 304 recovered patients.

The number of reported deaths in Madera County remains at five.

