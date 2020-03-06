3 UCLA students being tested for coronavirus are self-isolating off campus

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Three University of California, Los Angeles students are being tested for coronavirus and are self-isolating off campus, the university said in a message to students Friday.

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said the L.A. County Department of Public Health is testing the students and has not recommended suspending campus operations or changing class schedules.

“We are actively monitoring and responding to the situation and will continue to follow the guidance of public health agencies,” Block said.

It’s unclear what symptoms the students were showing and how health authorities believe they might have been exposed to the outbreak.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The university said no one on the campus has tested positive for the virus but that it is closely watching the outbreak.

Fears of the spread of coronavirus prompted the cancellation of Sunday’s annual Nowruz festival at UCLA. The event, which celebrates the Iranian new year, drew more than 25,000 last year, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Students who develop symptoms were asked to call the Ashe Center Infection Control Line at 310-206-6217, and faculty and staff were told to call their health care providers. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in California reached 60 Thursday morning, with one death confirmed in Placer County.

The cases in the state include 24 from repatriation flights, 18 that are travel-related, seven due to person-to-person exposure from family contact, three due to exposure at a health care facility, four community acquired and four from unknown sources, according to the California Department of Public Health.

At least 11 of the cases are in Los Angeles County.

Health experts recommend people stay home when they’re sick, wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching their face, limit close contact with sick people, and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released a list of disinfectants to use against the novel coronavirus.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.