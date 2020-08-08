3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Madera County, over 1,600 recoveries

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Madera County Friday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health, pushing the total number to 39.

However, health officials also added 433 recoveries. The number of coronavirus-recoveries in Madera County is 1,663.

According to Madera County Department of Public Health, the number of COVID-19 cases is up 35 for a total of 2,302.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.