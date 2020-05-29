3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Fresno County

Breaking News
FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Another three COVID-19 deaths were reported in Fresno County Friday, bringing the total number of patients who have died from coronavirus complications to 35.

Health officials also added 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases, making a new total of 1,703 contracted cases.

According to Fresno County Department of Public Health, the number of recoveries remained at 536.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

