3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County reported three more COVID-19 deaths in a Friday update from the Department of Public Health.

It pushes the total number of deaths in the county to 43.

Health officials also announced 66 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 2,080.

The number of recoveries in the county is also up Friday, rising by 15 to a total of 610.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

