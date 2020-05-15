Breaking News
3 new COVID-19 deaths, 82 new cases reported in Fresno County

3 new COVID-19 deaths, 82 new cases reported in Fresno County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County reported three new coronavirus deaths and 82 new cases, according to a Friday update from the Department of Public Health.

It marks the highest increase in COVID-19 cases since reporting began.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health, the total number of cases is 1,156. The total number of deaths is 16.

However, health officials say 11 more people have recovered from COVID-19 pushing the total number of recoveries to 376.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know