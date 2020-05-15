3 new COVID-19 deaths, 82 new cases reported in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County reported three new coronavirus deaths and 82 new cases, according to a Friday update from the Department of Public Health.

It marks the highest increase in COVID-19 cases since reporting began.

According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health, the total number of cases is 1,156. The total number of deaths is 16.

However, health officials say 11 more people have recovered from COVID-19 pushing the total number of recoveries to 376.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

