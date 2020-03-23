3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madera County

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) The Madera County Department of Public Health announced three new Madera County cases of community-acquired COVID-19 bringing the total to five.

There was a sixth case in Madera County; that person has since recovered.

RELATED STORY: Madera County’s first confirmed COVID-19 patient has recovered, released from isolation

According to health officials, all cases are close contacts of the March 19 cases.

Madera County Sheriff, District Attorney, and Probation investigators were able to trace close contacts and were successful in interviewing 147 of the identified contacts within 24 hours.

All contacts were quarantined and symptomatic individuals were tested. More positive cases are anticipated in the upcoming days and weeks, according to health officials.

There are currently five total confirmed cases in Madera County and one recovered case of COVID-19. Three of the five cases are currently hospitalized.

For more information visit www.maderacounty.com/covid19.

