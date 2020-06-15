3 more die from COVID-19 in Fresno County, 159 new cases

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Fresno County, and health officials announced 159 new cases Monday.

That bring’s the county’s death toll to 55 and the total cases to 2,706.

Twenty-two more people were announced recovered on Monday; health officials said 786 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the county.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

