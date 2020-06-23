3 more die from COVID-19 in Fresno County, 187 new cases reported

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials in Fresno County on Tuesday announced three more COVID-19 related deaths and 187 new cases.

That brings the county’s death toll 70, and the total cases to 3,672.

There were 41 more recoveries announced Tuesday bringing the total for the county to 1,011 people.

Active cases in the county stand at 2,591.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

