3 more deaths reported in Fresno County, now more than 2,000 cases

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Three more people have died due to COVID-19 in Fresno County, health officials said Thursday.

That brings the death toll to 40.

Health officials also said there were 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the county — bringing the county’s total to 2,014.

Twenty more people have recovered from COVID-19. Total recoveries now stands at 595.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

