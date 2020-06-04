3 more deaths reported in Fresno County, now more than 2,000 cases

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Three more people have died due to COVID-19 in Fresno County, health officials said Thursday.
That brings the death toll to 40.
Health officials also said there were 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the county — bringing the county’s total to 2,014.
Twenty more people have recovered from COVID-19. Total recoveries now stands at 595.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
