3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Fresno County; now more than 1,000 cases

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Three more people have died due to COVID-19, Fresno County health officials said Wednesday.

That bring’s the county’s death toll to 13.

Additionally, 29 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 more recoveries were reported.

The county’s total cases crossed the 1,000 mark Wednesday and sits at 1,014.

Of the 1,014 cases, 71 were 17 years old or younger, 527 were 18 to 49, 262 were 50 to 64, and 154 were 65 years old or older.

