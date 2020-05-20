Breaking News
3 more COVID-19 deaths and 51 new cases reported in Fresno County

Coronavirus

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 51 new cases in an update posted by the Department of Public Health Wednesday.

Health officials say the number of recoveries is also up by 17.

The total number of cases currently stands at 1,338 and the total number of recoveries is 416.

The three new deaths pushes the total number of coronavirus deaths to 20.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

